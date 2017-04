LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Arkansas counties began issuing marriage licenses on Friday to same-sex couples, including the state's most populous, Pulaski, which is home to the capital of Little Rock, county clerks said.

Five counties began issuing the licenses after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier in the day that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry.

(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)