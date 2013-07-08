ANCHORAGE, Alaska Ten people were killed on Sunday when a floatplane crashed and burst into flames at an airport in the Alaska Kenai Peninsula town of Soldotna, officials said.

No survivors were found, according to the Soldotna Police Department. The plane, a de Havilland DHC3 Otter, was operated by a local air-taxi company, Rediske Air, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane crashed at the Soldotna airport at about 11:20 a.m. local time, the FAA said. It was initially unclear whether the plane was departing or landing at the time, the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.

Victims' names were not released on Sunday. Police said they were still trying to identify the victims and locate family members.

Rediske Air provides sightseeing charters and air-taxi services, according to a profile with the Better Business Bureau. The mountainous Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, is a popular destination for tourists, fishermen and hikers.

