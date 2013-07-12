The charred interior cabin of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 is pictured after its crash landing on Saturday in San Francisco, California, in this undated National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

SAN FRANCISCO A Chinese girl died in hospital on Friday, becoming the third fatality in the crash of an Asiana Airlines jet at San Francisco airport last Saturday, doctors and Chinese officials said.

The child, who died on Friday morning, had been in critical condition, according to a statement from two doctors at San Francisco General Hospital. The girl was a Chinese national, according to the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

The crash landing of the Boeing 777 also killed two Chinese teenage girls and injured more than 180 other people. The two victims who died on Saturday were visiting the United States to attend summer camp with a group of schoolmates.

Both fell out of the plane during the crash and one was run over by a fire truck rushing to the scene, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday, although it was unclear whether she was still alive at the time.

The coroner in San Mateo County, where the airport is located, has said he will release the girls' autopsies results in about two weeks.

The bulk of injured passengers were taken to San Francisco General Hospital and to Stanford Hospital & Clinics.

San Francisco General, which originally received 67 patients, still has six, including two in critical condition. Their injuries include spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, abdominal injuries, internal bleeding, road rash and fractures, the hospital said.

Stanford still has one patient, who is in serious condition, according to a spokesman. It treated 55 patients from the crash.

A handful of patients remain at other area hospitals, including one at St. Francis and one at St. Mary's.

