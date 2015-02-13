A boat-racing champion wanted on fraud charges turned himself in to New Jersey authorities this week nearly seven months after he disappeared in what police say was a staged boating accident, according to police and local media.

Andrew Biddle had been summoned to appear in court on charges of defrauding customers at the boat shop he managed in the coastal town of Northfield when a call came in to police saying he had been in an accident at sea on July 20, the Press of Atlantic City reported on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for him in the area where his boat was said to have struck a buoy, but detectives at Egg Harbor Township police department soon decided it was a ruse to escape justice, the paper reported.

Police posted fliers saying Biddle was "a current U.S. and European offshore boat racing champion and has contacts throughout the country and abroad and could be anywhere," the paper said.

On Thursday, he appeared in court to answer the charges after contacting a local lawyer.

"He apparently arranged to fake his own death and was on the run for seven months," Robert Gray, a police department spokesman, said. "He tried to make it look like he had drowned."

Biddle is facing nine charges alleging that he misled sellers and buyers at Professional Boat Sales, Service & Storage in Northfield, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Gray said he was unable to confirm the specific charges.

The county prosecutor's office and a lawyer for Biddle did not respond to requests for comment. A man who answered the phone at the boat company said no one was around to talk about the case.

It was not immediately clear on Friday whether Biddle had been able to post bail, which the paper reported had been set at $50,000.

It was not clear where Biddle has been since July, but his lawyer told the newspaper he may have returned to the area because he missed his wife and children.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Lisa Lambert)