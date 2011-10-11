Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab is shown in this booking photograph released by the U.S. Marshals Service December 28, 2009. REUTERS/US Marshals Service/Handout

DETROIT A Nigerian man readily admitted he was trying to bring down a U.S. airliner when he was arrested on Christmas Day 2009 with a bomb in his underwear, a U.S. prosecutor said on Tuesday in his opening statement at the man's trial.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, 24, showed little emotion on the first day of his trial, silently staring forward with his chin on his hands during most of the prosecution's opening statement, which linked him to al Qaeda.

The first witness in the trial, a passenger who helped subdue Abdulmutallab on the plane, testified the defendant's underwear looked like adult diapers and were bulky and burning.

In his opening statement, U.S. Attorney Jonathan Tukel said that after the unsuccessful attack that Abdulmutallab admitted to "each and every person he came into contact with" he was trying "to bring down" Northwest Flight 253 as it approached Detroit from Amsterdam using a bomb supplied by al Qaeda members in Yemen.

The device, which was sewn into Abdulmutallab's underwear, malfunctioned and burnt him. He was then overpowered by other passengers and has been in U.S. custody ever since.

Tukel, in his opening statement to the jury, said all of the 290 people -- 279 passengers, eight flight attendants and three cockpit crew members -- on board Flight 253 "had plans to be somewhere, with one exception."

Abdulmutallab's "mission," he said, "his sole reason for being on Flight 253 was to blow it up ... His only reason for being there was to kill all the other passengers and himself."

Tukel showed the jury a picture of the remains of the underwear he said contained the explosive device Abdulmutallab tried to detonate. He warned jurors the evidence they would see later included an explicit photograph of the defendant's badly burnt genitalia.

Abdulmutallab had tried unsuccessfully to have that photograph excluded from the trial.

The evidence also will include a "martyrdom video" Abdulmutallab allegedly made in early December, plus audio and video recordings of the frantic seven minutes after the underwear device malfunctioned until the plane made a dramatic emergency landing.

Abdulmutallab wore a silver-gray robe and trousers decorated with gold braid around the shoulders and a black skull cap. Beyond nervously twitching his thumb before the jury was brought into the courtroom, he showed no emotion during the proceedings.

Defence STATEMENT MAY COME LATER

Anthony Chambers, the attorney who helped Abdulmutallab with pretrial motions and jury selection, said he was reserving the right to make an opening statement at a later time.

The government claimed in pre-trial legal documents that Abdulmutallab admitted to U.S. law enforcement officials that he was on a martyrdom mission for al Qaeda and received the bomb and training from militants in Yemen.

Tukel said Abdulmutallab made similar admissions to half a dozen others during the emergency landing in Detroit and during treatment for burns. He said several people would testify.

The only witness called Tuesday was Michael Zantow, who sat one row behind Abdulmutallab during the flight and watched him put a blanket over his head after he came back from the bathroom as the flight approached Detroit.

"Wasn't four, five minutes later we heard a loud pop," Zantow said. "Sounded like a large firecracker."

Zantow testified that about 30 seconds after the pop, he heard the passenger seated next to Abdulmutallab say to the Nigerian, "'Hey man,' or 'hey dude, your pants are on fire.' He repeated it twice or maybe three times."

"Did you hear any response from the defendant?" asked prosecutor Cathleen Corken.

"I never heard any response at all," Zantow said. "I never saw any reaction at all."

Zantow, who helped lay Abdulmutallab on the floor of the jet, described passengers' efforts to put out the flames.

He said when Abdulmutallab's pants were stripped off, they revealed underwear he'd "never seen before."

He said they looked like adult diapers. "All I know is they were bulky and they were burning."

The 12-person jury, sworn in last Thursday by Judge Nancy Edmunds of U.S. District Court, is comprised of three men and nine women and includes a homemaker, a housekeeper, a nurse's aide and the wife of a Baptist pastor.

