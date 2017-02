NEW YORK A U.S. jury found former Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout guilty Wednesday on charges he agreed to sell arms to people he thought were Colombian militants intent on attacking American soldiers.

Bout, a former Soviet air force officer who was the subject of a book titled "Merchant of Death," was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 after a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting operation and extradited to New York in November to face terrorism-related charges.

