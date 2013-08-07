Former mob boss and fugitive James ''Whitey'' Bulger is seen in a booking mug photo released to Reuters on August 1, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

BOSTON The jury deliberating whether to convict former mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger of racketeering and murder charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life asked their first question of the judge on Wednesday.

In a note to U.S. District Judge Denise Casper, the 12 jurors, who are now in their second day of deliberations, asked whether the statute of limitations applied to any of the charges brought against the former leader of the feared Winter Hill gang.

Prosecution and defense attorneys agreed in discussions before the judge that the statute of limitations would not apply to racketeering charges such as those Bulger is facing.

The 83-year-old is accused of participating in 19 murders while heading the Winter Hill Gang in the 1970s and 1980s and faces life in prison if convicted.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)