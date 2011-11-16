STATE COLLEGE, Pa Penn State on Wednesday named as acting head of its shattered athletic department a member of the university board that forced out the previous athletic director after he was charged with covering up a child sex abuse scandal.

David M. Joyner, a graduate of the school and a member of its board of trustees, would assume responsibility for the athletic department, which has been rocked by the allegations against a former assistant football coach, the school said.

Jerry Sandusky, a former defensive coordinator once considered a likely successor to legendary coach Joe Paterno, was arrested two weeks ago and faces charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year period.

In the wake of the allegations, former athletic director Tim Curley was charged with failing to tell police about the alleged abuse and was forced to step down.

Paterno and former university president Graham Spanier, both of whom also knew about the allegations, were fired although they have not been charged with any crime.

Joyner received his bachelor's degree in science from Penn State in 1972 and his M.D. from the school's College of Medicine in 1976.

Joyner, who wrestled and played football at Penn State, has specialized in sports medicine and worked as head physician to the U.S. teams at the 1992 Winter Olympics, the 1991 World University Games and the 1989 U.S. Olympic Festival, the school said.

Penn State said on Wednesday that Sandusky, who is free on a $100,000 (63,319 pound) unsecured bond, is "not welcome" on campus though the university so far has no legal recourse to keep him away.

In her bail ruling, Judge Leslie Dutchot ordered Sandusky not to have any contact with minors, witnesses or alleged victims.

The ruling placed no restrictions on travel. Sandusky's lawyer, Joe Amendola, advised Sandusky and his wife to take a trip ahead of the next legal proceeding to clear his head, he told CNN.

In effect, Sandusky, who retired from Penn State in 1999 and receives a pension from the state, is free to return to campus, something school officials are powerless to stop.

"Our legal counsel informed Jerry Sandusky that he is not welcome on our campus," Penn State spokeswoman AnneMarie Mountz said in an e-mail to Reuters on Wednesday.

A grand jury report detailing the accusations said that a graduate assistant with the football team witnessed Sandusky assaulting a boy in the team's showers in 2002.

Sandusky professed his innocence on Monday, saying he is not a paedophile, but admitting he showered with young boys.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Greg McCune)