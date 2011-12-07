Former Penn State University football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky (C) is led away by police after being arrested in a sex crimes investigation, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in this November 5, 2011 handout photograph released on November 10. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office/Handout

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania Former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, already facing 40 counts of abusing eight boys over 15 years, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 12 new counts of sexual abuse, Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly said.

The new charges stem from allegations by two men, identified as Victims 9 and 10, who testified before a grand jury about alleged abuse by Sandusky when they were children, Kelly said in a statement.

As with the other eight alleged victims, the two newest accusers met Sandusky through The Second Mile, a charity he founded for disadvantaged youth, she said.

Sandusky took an interest in them, took them to Penn State games and gave them gifts and money, she said. Affection such as hugging and tickling "escalated to sexual assaults," she said.

Sandusky, 67, a two-time national college football assistant coach of the year, has maintained his innocence.

The scandal rocked the university and the multibillion-dollar world of U.S. college football and raised questions about how Sandusky could have gone for so many years allegedly abusing boys without being stopped.

Penn State President Graham Spanier and Sandusky's longtime boss, legendary head football coach Joe Paterno, were fired for not telling police about the abuse accusations once they learned of them.

Sandusky, who retired as Penn State defensive coordinator in 1999, was arrested at his home in State College, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday and arraigned before Senior Magisterial District Judge Robert Scott. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Sandusky faces an additional four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of indecent assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children, all felonies, and three related misdemeanors, Kelly said. Some of the felony charges carry penalties of up to 20 years each in prison.

Victim 9 told the grand jury that abuse occurred during overnight stays at Sandusky's home and in a swimming pool and Jacuzzi of a State College-area hotel, she said.

Victim 10 testified that wrestling sessions in the basement of Sandusky's home escalated to Sandusky performing oral sex on him, she said. Another incident occurred at a pool on the Penn State campus and once in a car Sandusky allegedly exposed himself and requested oral sex, Kelly said.

