NEW YORK A New York man has admitted to a break-in this spring at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Long Island estate, where he helped himself to some of the hip hop mogul's liquor to wash down a meal he had brought along with him, officials said Friday.

Quamine T. Taylor, 30, pleaded guilty late Thursday to criminal trespass in the second degree for entering Combs' house in East Hampton on April 1, according to court records. He spent nearly 24 hours there before he was caught.

Taylor was sentenced to 120 days in jail. Robert Clifford, spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, said Taylor is expected to be released on Friday because he has been in custody in lieu of $2,000 (1290 pounds) bail since the crime occurred and has served the required two-thirds of his sentence.

Taylor has also been ordered to stay away from Combs' residences until July 5, 2017.

Clifford said that at the time of his arrest, Taylor told East Hampton police, "I brought a cheese steak, a cheesecake, a bucket of fried chicken - which I ate at the house- and drank a 'dollar' bottle of Hennessy and four cans of Pepsi."

Combs topped Forbes' list of wealthiest hip hop artists earlier this year with an estimated net worth of $550 million, including his clothing lines Sean John and Enyce and his record label Bad Boy.

(Reporting by Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Vicki Allen)