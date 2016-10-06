WASHINGTON Eight people, including six soldiers, have been charged with stealing more than $1 million worth of sensitive U.S. Army equipment and selling the gear on eBay to buyers in Russia, China and other countries, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The soldiers, based in Fort Campbell in Tennessee and Kentucky, were indicted with the two others by a federal grand jury and charged on Wednesday. The equipment included night vision helmet mounts, which were sold to eBay customers in Russia, China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, Malaysia, Romania and Mexico, the department said in a statement.

