LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK New York police on Tuesday questioned a "person of interest" who may be linked to the Molotov cocktail attacks that targeted a mosque and a Hindu place of worship on Sunday night, Commissioner Ray Kelly said.
The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime and drew strong remarks from religious leaders of various backgrounds who joined Kelly and Mayor Michael Bloomberg in a news conference at the mosque.
Police brought the man in for questioning on Tuesday morning based on eyewitness reports and a surveillance video that may have placed his car at the scene of at least two of the five places that were firebombed, Kelly said.
It was too early in the investigation to discuss criminal charges, Kelly said.
One of the firebombs hit the mosque entrance at the Imam al-Khoei Foundation, a Shiite organisation in the New York City borough Queens while some 75 to 80 people were inside.
Another hit a private home where Hindu services are held, and a convenience store and two private homes were also damaged with no injuries reported.
"This is a heinous type of crime, particularly when people are sleeping in their homes," Kelly said. "I can tell you that we are going to leave no stone unturned. We are going to use all of our resources to make certain that anyone who would engage in acts like this is arrested and brought to justice."
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.