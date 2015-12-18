NEW YORK Martin Shkreli, the boyish pharmaceutical entrepreneur who was arrested on Thursday for what U.S. prosecutors said was a Ponzi-like scheme, started a live stream on YouTube on Friday after returning home.

Shkreli was seen wandering around his apartment filled with guitars and musical instruments in pajama bottoms and a purple PBS T-shirt. He has done similar live streams before on YouTube.

"Good to be back. I missed you too," the 32-year-old said at the beginning of the live stream, responding to comments made by YouTube viewers.

He added: "I can't really talk about business or anything. So please don't ask me about businesses or any allegations or anything like that."

He abruptly left the screen to answer a phone call which he claimed was regarding "some unspecified business activities."

Half an hour later, he was seen on the phone as well as drinking a beer.

For the live stream, see here

Shkreli, who attracted criticism for growing outrage over soaring prescription drug prices, was arrested before dawn at the up-market Murray Hill Tower Apartments in midtown Manhattan on Thursday. U.S. prosecutors said he was running a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund and a pharmaceutical company he previously headed.

Earlier in the day, Shkreli, who often tweets about his political views and musical taste, wrote on Twitter (@MartinShkreli): "Glad to be home. Thanks for the support."

(Reporting by Angela Moon; additional reporting by Melissa Fares)