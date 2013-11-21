German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
STAMFORD, Connecticut Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel was freed on bail on Thursday after spending the past 11 years in prison for the 1975 murder of a teenage neighbour in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Stamford Superior Court Judge Gary White ordered Skakel, 53, a nephew of Ethel Kennedy, released to await a new trial in the murder of Martha Moxley. Both were 15 at the time she was beaten to death with a golf club, but Skakel was not charged until decades later, and was prosecuted as an adult rather than as a juvenile.
The bail hearing came a month after Skakel's new lawyers convinced another judge to overturn his 2002 murder conviction because his previous lawyer provided "ineffective counsel" during the trial.
(Reporting by Richard Weizel; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.