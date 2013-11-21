Dorthy Moxley (2nd L), mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, arrives before a bail hearing for Michael Skakel at Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

STAMFORD, Connecticut Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel was freed on bail on Thursday after spending the past 11 years in prison for the 1975 murder of a teenage neighbour in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Stamford Superior Court Judge Gary White ordered Skakel, 53, a nephew of Ethel Kennedy, released to await a new trial in the murder of Martha Moxley. Both were 15 at the time she was beaten to death with a golf club, but Skakel was not charged until decades later, and was prosecuted as an adult rather than as a juvenile.

The bail hearing came a month after Skakel's new lawyers convinced another judge to overturn his 2002 murder conviction because his previous lawyer provided "ineffective counsel" during the trial.

(Reporting by Richard Weizel; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)