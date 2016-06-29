Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
WASHINGTON A Chinese national has been sentenced to 30 months in a U.S. prison for smuggling or trying to smuggle to China high-tech U.S. military hardware, including night vision and thermal imaging rifle scopes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Kan Chen, 26, of Ningbo, in China's Zhejiang Province, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release for illegally exporting or trying to export over 180 items worth over $275,000 (£204,485) to China, the department said in a statement.
Chen was arrested in Saipan in June 2015 and pleaded guilty in March this year, it said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.