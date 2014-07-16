MILWAUKEE Two Wisconsin mothers could be charged with child neglect after their sons, ages 9 and 4, stole two cars from a town northwest of Milwaukee in the last month and went on joy rides, police said on Wednesday.

On Sunday morning, the older boy took his stepfather's car in West Bend, Wisconsin, with the younger boy in the passenger seat, the Washington County sheriff said in a statement.

The drive ended after seven miles (11 km) in a ditch in the town of Farmington, the sheriff said.

About a month ago, they took a car from a West Bend boat dealership and were headed for their grandmother's house when motorists stopped them after four miles (six km), police said.

Police have recommended to prosecutors that the women, who are mother and daughter, be charged with child neglect, West Bend Police Captain Tim Dehring said. The live-in boyfriend of the older woman also could be charged, he said.

No one was injured during either incident and the boys have been placed in protective custody, Dehring said.

West Bend is about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Milwaukee.

