SAN FRANCISCO Two young children missing since Tuesday and believed to have been abducted by their father were rescued from a sailing vessel off the coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement posted on its website late on Friday.

Christopher Maffei, 43, is accused of abducting his son and daughter on Tuesday afternoon from their mother's home in South San Francisco, according to a police report.

Authorities believe he then drove his 3-year-old daughter Brooklynn and 2-year-old son Devin across the San Francisco Bay to a marina in Alameda, where he stole a yacht and set sail.

The children were rescued in the waters off the Monterey Peninsula south of San Francisco, the Coast Guard statement said.

The statement gave no other details, but the San Francisco Chronicle quoted a Coast Guard spokesman as saying that FBI agents boarded a stolen yacht and recovered the two toddlers.

The Coast Guard was not immediately available for further comment early on Saturday.

"The children are fine, but are being checked out by emergency medical technicians as a precaution," Coast Guard spokesman Thomas McKenzie said, according to the Chronicle.

The paper reported that the children had been reunited with their mother at the Monterey Coast Guard station.

U.S. authorities had been searching the waters for days, and had tracked the 40-foot yacht, named "Unleashed," for hours by air and sea before the rescue, McKenzie told the newspaper.

