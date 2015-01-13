A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in Ankara March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell has received U.S. government approval to export a very light form of domestic crude oil that has undergone minimal processing, the company said on Tuesday.

Shell had been working with the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, which regulates export controls, to understand requirements to ship lightly processed condensate internationally, the company said.

The approval enables Shell to move ahead with exports of condensate that qualifies as a refined product as defined by BIS guidance issued on Dec. 30, the company said.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chris Reese)