HAVANA Cuba has political prisoners and the U.S. government has shared lists of them with the Cuban government, a senior aide to U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday during Obama's historic visit to Havana.

Cuban President Raul Castro earlier had suggested Cuba had no political prisoners and demanded a reporter asking about it to provide a list.

"I've shared many such lists with the Cuban government over the course of my two and a half years now of dealing with them," U.S. deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters. "There certainly are additional prisoners whose names we raise on a regular basis with the Cuban government."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)