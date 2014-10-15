The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe risks falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices, saying recent actions by the European Central Bank may not be enough to ward off deflation.

In a semiannual report to Congress, the U.S. Treasury Department also said Berlin could do more to help Europe, namely by boosting demand in the German economy, Europe's largest.

"Europe faces the risk of a prolonged period of substantially below-target inflation or outright deflation," the Treasury said.

The ECB in recent months has cut interest rates to record lows, offered banks new long-term loans, and announced plans to buy private sector assets.

All this is intended to prop up a euro zone economy teetering on the edge of recession. Europe is a major trading partner for the United States and China, and its travails have been at the centre of worries over the global economy that have shaken financial markets worldwide in recent days.

The U.S. Treasury said the ECB's actions "should help combat deflationary risks," but that "further policy support for demand may be needed."

The report appeared carefully worded to avoid sounding pushy over what Washington thinks Germany should do. Berlin has been a key American ally for decades.

Still, the Obama administration sees Germany as a missing link in Europe's elusive recovery from what in many corners of the continent has looked like an economic depression.

"Measures to increase domestic demand, particularly in surplus countries like Germany, can help further European and global rebalancing," the Treasury said. In its last report to Congress in April, it had also warned that Europe faced the risk of deflation.

Germany, which has sought to keep the focus in Europe on fiscal austerity, came under a spotlight at meetings last weekend of finance officials from around the globe who sought to convince Berlin to loosen its purse strings.

The Treasury Department also took South Korea to task for intervening in foreign exchange markets. The won KRW= has weakened 5 percent against the dollar in six weeks.

The Obama administration has long called on Seoul to minimize currency interventions, but on Wednesday it said outright that the won was "undervalued," and urged Seoul to let it appreciate further.

Washington again called China's currency "significantly undervalued," but said Beijing appeared to be taking less of a hand in determining the yuan's value. This suggests tensions between the two powers over currency policy might be easing.

The semiannual report examines the economic and foreign exchange policies of major U.S. trading partners. It did not formally label any country a currency manipulator, and has not done so in any report since 1994.

