A magnifying glass is held in front of a computer screen in this picture illustration taken in Berlin in this file photo taken on May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

WASHINGTON The FBI is aware of 60 different cyber threats groups linked to nation-states, a senior bureau official said on Tuesday.

Joseph Demarest, head of the FBI's cyber crime division, also said the bureau learned within a month of Sony Pictures first report of a large-scale cyber attack that North Korea was behind it.

On Tuesday the FBI and State Department also announced a $3 million reward for information leading to arrest or conviction of Eugenia Bogachev, who is charged in the United States with running a computer attack network called GameOver Zeus that allegedly stole more than $100 million from online bank accounts.

FBI officials said the $3 million reward for Bogachev, who is believed to be in Russia, is the highest offered in a U.S. cyber crime case.

