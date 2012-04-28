Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
SAN DIEGO Bicyclist Floyd Landis, stripped of his 2006 Tour de France win after testing positive for testosterone, is the subject of a federal investigation into a $450,000 (276,582 pounds) defence fund he created and later abandoned, a legal source said on Friday.
A letter sent to Landis, 36, informing him of a grand jury probe indicated he was being investigated for mail and wire fraud linked to the Floyd Fairness Fund, said the source, who has seen the letter.
The fund, created in 2007, raised money to defend Landis from the allegations of using performance-enhancing drugs after the International Cycling Association stripped him of his title.
Phillip Halpern, a federal prosecutor in the San Diego U.S. Attorney's Office, declined to comment on the investigation. Michael Henson, a New York publicist who was the fund's executive director, did not return calls.
After a three-year battle, Landis did an about-face and admitted to doping, implicating teammates including bicycling legend Lance Armstrong, charges that Armstrong denies.
In 2010 he promised to refund the approximately $450,000 the Floyd Fairness Fund collected from individuals and supporters, but no refunds have been made, the source said.
Landis's racing license with the U.S. Cycling Association expired in 2010 and has not been renewed, according to association officials. He now lives in Idyllwild, California.
(Editing By Cynthia Johnston and Xavier Briand)
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.