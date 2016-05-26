Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades speaks during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden held separate phone calls on Wednesday with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and urged them to keep moving forward on settlement negotiations, the White House said.

Anastasiades cancelled scheduled peace talks and cut short a visit to Turkey on Tuesday after a United Nations summit treated the rival Turkish Cypriot leader as a head of state.

In the phone calls, Biden urged both leaders to resume meetings as soon as possible, the White House said in a statement.

