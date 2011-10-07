NASHVILLE, Tenn A Tennessee woman who sat on death row for a quarter-century for the contract killing of her husband was released from custody on Friday.

Gaile Owens, 58, was greeted by a small group of friends and family when she was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women.

She was granted parole on September 28 by the Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole -- a year to the day after she had been scheduled to be executed. Owens had been convicted in 1986 of arranging to have her husband killed, and later said her husband had physically abused her.

"Her release plan was approved and she will be reporting regularly to a parole officer here in Nashville," said Melissa McDonald, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Board of Probation.

During her parole hearing Owens testified about sexual assaults and physical abuse she suffered from her husband that she said led her in 1984 to contract a man to kill him. She said that during her court trial in 1986 she had not talked about abuse because she felt it would harm her children.

Parole became a possibility after then-Governor Phil Bredesen commuted her sentence last year.

Bredesen said at the time that he spared Owens after a review showed she had admitted her guilt and that other people who committed similar crimes generally drew lesser sentences. Bredesen also noted that she had accepted a conditional plea agreement for life imprisonment prior to her original trial.

Bredesen said that while Owens' claims that she had been physically abused by her husband were "inconclusive," she may have been suffering from "battered woman syndrome," which was another factor in his decision.

Evidence showed Owens had solicited several men in poor Memphis neighbourhoods with offers of up to $10,000 to kill her husband Ron Owens.

Sidney Porterfield, the man Owens hired, used a tire iron to beat her husband in the couple's suburban Memphis home while Owens and their two sons were away. Porterfield, now 68, has been on death row since his conviction, according to Dorinda Carter, spokeswoman for the state Department of Correction.

