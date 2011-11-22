WASHINGTON Financial markets are worried that a congressional committee's failure to seal a deficit reduction deal sets the stage for a partisan year-end battle over extending some expiring tax breaks they view as helpful to U.S. economic growth.

President Barack Obama wants Congress to extend a temporary payroll tax break and a number of other expiring tax breaks and to continue support payments for the unemployed. Congress also must act if it wants to avert a 30 percent Medicare healthcare program pay cut to doctors.

Q. Will Congress just allow these to expire?

A. If history is any guide, the answer is no.

Despite the failure of super committee negotiations, U.S. congressional leaders will be loathe to let the payroll tax break expire just before an election year when control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives are all up for grabs.

Payroll taxes, which fund the Social Security retirement system, were cut to 4.2 percent for employees at the start of 2011. The rate will go back to 6.2 percent at the beginning of 2012 if Congress takes no action. Obama, a Democrat, proposed extending that break for another year and expanding it to employers' 6.2 percent share of payroll taxes.

It will be difficult for Republicans, who fashion themselves the party of low taxes, to allow payroll taxes to bounce back to pre-2011 levels. With U.S. unemployment hovering around 9 percent, failure to pass these tax breaks might prompt Obama to campaign against a "do-nothing" Congress and accuse Republicans of trying to sabotage the economy in their bid to win control of the White House.

In the past Congress has routinely extended the expiring business tax breaks and middle-class taxpayer relief from the alternative minimum tax, which originally was meant for only the very wealthy, The same is true for looming pay cuts for Medicare doctors.

Q. Have congressional leaders decided how to do it?

A. Both Republican and Democratic congressional leadership aides say no decisions have been made. But Congress still has to pass a spending bill for defence and some other programs. A temporary funding bill expires on December 16.

This spending bill most likely will become a vehicle for attaching extensions of the payroll and business tax breaks, the AMT relief as well as a temporary "fix" to prevent a Medicare pay cut for doctors.

This bill will not have the legislative "fast track" protection against amendments and procedural barriers that a super committee package would have had.

That will make it tougher to pass especially in the Senate, where a determined opposition by a minority of senators can block legislation. But lawmakers will want to be sure the Pentagon and other federal agencies are funded before heading home in December for Christmas.

Q. What are the difficulties?

A. Amid U.S. annual deficits that have topped $1 trillion (639 billion pounds) there will be pressure to cover the cost of extending these items. Extending and expanding the payroll tax break and continuing other tax relief along with extending unemployment insurance could cost as much as $300 billion.

Lawmakers will be battling over just how to cover those costs. Democrats will eye tax increases for the wealthy, while Republicans will look to rising costs for Medicare and other healthcare programs.

With elections looming in November 2012, each side will try to score political points with voters.

(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Howard Goller)