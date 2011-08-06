WASHINGTON The path to a U.S. debt deal took too long and was too divisive, and lawmakers must now work together to strengthen the country's fiscal position and spur growth, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Saturday.

"It is important that our elected leaders come together to strengthen our economy and put our nation on a stronger fiscal footing," Carney said in a statement the day after the ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States for the first time.

"We must do better to make clear our nation's will, capacity and commitment to work together to tackle our major fiscal and economic challenges."

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis)