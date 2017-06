WASHINGTON The United States military has not changed it's posture in response to Iran test-firing a ballistic missile, a Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman, Christopher Sherwood, did not provide any other details.

A top adviser to President Donald Trump delivered a tough warning to Iran on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and declared "we are officially putting Iran on notice" for what he called a provocation.

