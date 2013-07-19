NEW YORK The city of Detroit filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history and marking a new low for a city that was the cradle of the U.S. automotive industry.

In a letter accompanying the filing, Michigan's Governor Rick Snyder said he had approved a request from Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection saying "it is clear that the financial emergency in Detroit cannot be successfully addressed outside of such a filing, and it is the only reasonable alternative that is available.

COMMENTS:

NATIONAL LEAGUE OF CITIES:

"We are disappointment that Detroit has to file for bankruptcy today. This is not unexpected, but is unfortunate for the residents and businesses of the community.

"While the city's eligibility for bankruptcy protection still needs to be approved, bankruptcy offers the city a chance to restructure its debt to find a sustainable path forward. We can only hope that all parties will come to quick agreement.

"NLC research has shown that cities nationally are better off financially than they were just several years ago. Detroit should not be seen as emblematic of cities or as a harbinger of what's to come.

MICHELLE KNIGHT, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF FIXED INCOME AT SILVER BRIDGE ADVISORS:

"This announcement has been anticipated but still the harsh reality of it is a blow to the market, especially one trying to come back from a sharp rise in rates. I think it was also jarring to see Chicago experience a three notch credit rating downgrade yesterday.

"Are these once great American cities representative of the credit fundamentals of the entire municipal market? Not at all. If there are disruptions in the pricing of the municipal market as a whole, I expect they will be short-term.

ASSURED GUARANTY:

"Despite the City's bankruptcy filing, Assured Guaranty is prepared to work with the Emergency Manager, Governor and other capital markets creditors on achieving a fair and equitable resolution for all parties.

"As always, investors that hold bonds insured by Assured Guaranty can be certain that they will continue to receive uninterrupted full and timely payment of principal and interest"

LEE SAUNDERS, PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES:

"Governor Snyder's plan to suspend democracy, drive one of America's largest cities into bankruptcy and deprive workers of their hard-earned retirement security, moved dangerously closer to reality today when without a single negotiation with unions, workers or retirees, Snyder authorized Detroit's financial manager to file for bankruptcy.

"Despite assurances from Snyder's hand-picked financial manager Kevyn Orr that AFSCME would have ample opportunity to discuss alternatives, they unilaterally embarked on this treacherous path without meaningful input from those who would be most affected.

"It's no secret why Orr and Snyder are in such a hurry: a Michigan court is scheduled on Monday to decide whether Orr and Snyder are using bankruptcy as a backdoor around the state constitution's protection of pension benefits. Clearly, the Governor and the financial manager are eager to sacrifice the well-being of tens of thousands of workers and retirees, in violation of Michigan's state constitution.

MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE:

"Detroit (Caa3/review for downgrade) filed a petition for relief under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a credit negative event given the additional uncertainty it creates for bondholders of various security types.

"The bankruptcy filing follows closely on the heels of the city's first debt payment default on June 13 on pension certificates of participation, and if the city's eligibility for filing is granted by the federal court, the bankruptcy is likely to interrupt payment on the city's general obligation and limited tax bonds and potentially other debt security types.

"While we expect the water revenue bonds, sewer revenue bonds and distributable state aid bonds not to be subject to the automatic stay, and the treatment of those bonds in bankruptcy remains untested."

PETER HAYES, WHO HEADS BLACKROCK'S MUNICIPAL BONDS GROUP:

"While the Chapter 9 filing by Detroit was expected, the timing was surprising and apparently accelerated by a lawsuit filed today by pensioners.

"The negotiations from here are likely to be long and complex, offering no resolution or clarity perhaps for years. Ultimately, it's important for market participants to understand that Detroit is the exception and not the rule. This is first and foremost a Michigan issue, not a systemic municipal market issue."

JIM SPIOTTO, PARTNER AT CHAPMAN AND CUTLER LLP IN CHICAGO:

"It is historical in the sense that no larger city of a state has ever filed for municipal bankruptcy even though they have had problems like New York City in '75, Cleveland in '78, Philadelphia in 1991. They found other ways of addressing the problem, refinancing their debt, lowering their costs, increasing their tax revenues, and providing essential services at an acceptable level to their citizens.

"One, two or three don't make a trend. What we really have to think about is the reason why all the other cities choice not to do it. The real question isn't just can you go in, because you can go in if you're authorized and you choose to do so.

"The question is what affect does it have on you going forward, especially when you come out and you go to the market and seek to borrow money, as any major city needs to do, is there going to be a penalty, a cost, because you have declared that you, at least at one time, were not able to manage your affairs.

TOM METZOLD, CO-DIRECTOR OF MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS AT EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT:

"More than anything, it's actually a relief, because they can now get negotiations done and validated under the auspices of a court."

CHRIS MIER, CHIEF MUNICIPAL STRATEGIST, LOOP CAPITAL:

"I don't think this an event that has a impact on the overall market. It is very well anticipated, I don't think anybody was caught by surprise here.

"I don't (think it could be a precedent) and the reason is it is a third standard deviation event, it is so incredibly unusual for a city of that size to go into a sixty-year tailspin and ultimately arrive at a point where it has to file bankruptcy that I don't expect it to ever be replicated.

"Detroit was the fourth largest city in the country for all of the 1920s, 30s and 40s, and now they have lost more than half of their population. I looked at the list of the top 25 cities now and I can't think of one that is even close to that kind of situation."

ROBERT GORDON, A CLARK HILL ATTORNEY REPRESENTING THE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF THE CITY OF DETROIT:

"At a meeting with creditors on July 11, Orr said that the mere filing of a Chapter 9 petition doesn't preclude parties from continuing negotiations thereafter.

"This position appears to ignore the bankruptcy's code requirement that a municipality engage in robust, good-faith negotiations before seeking Chapter 9 relief. While the Retirement Systems look forward to such negotiations, these have not yet occurred."

DAN HECKMAN, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST FOR U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT:

"To us, it doesn't come as any kind of shock. We believe that there was very limited flexibility for the city other than to file for bankruptcy. It was clear probably several weeks ago that many of the creditors were not willing to accept the severe and dramatic cuts."

"If there's any negative impact on the muni market it will be localized, whether it's Detroit or weaker credits within Michigan."

"We don't think that this proves there's a systematic problem in the muni market itself. Fundamentals have been improving.

"You don't throw the baby out with the bathwater in this market just because Detroit filed for bankruptcy. I think that would be a major mistake for investors."

AMY BRUNDAGE, WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN:

"While leaders on the ground in Michigan and the city's creditors understand that they must find a solution to Detroit's serious financial challenge, we remain committed to continuing our strong partnership with Detroit as it works to recover and revitalize and maintain its status as one of America's great cities.

JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, BMO PRIVATE BANK IN CHICAGO:

"It's not a huge surprise but now the question is how they will move forward and this could be kind of a precedent for other municipalities. Anyone concerned about some other cities like Chicago, cities in California, what this could do is accelerate a trend where states begin to withdraw their support for cities in an effort sure up their finances and we could potentially see more fillings, not on the same scale of Detroit, but certainly some other ones coming out of the woodwork.

"To me the muni market is kind of like real estate, there are thousands of issues and they are all pretty issue specific so it hasn't really tarnished my view of munis collectively.

RICHARD LARKIN, DIRECTOR OF CREDIT ANALYSIS AT HJ SIMS:

"I've said it before: I think bankruptcy was the original goal of Emergency Manager Kevin Orr from before the day he was hired. This bankruptcy isn't pre-packaged; it's premeditated."

"I have been projecting that Detroit would go in bankruptcy since January 2011 so I am not surprised if they file for bankruptcy.

"I saw this coming but I am surprised by the lack of participation by the state of Michigan in trying to solve the city's problems. Detroit getting into trouble? Not a surprise. State of Michigan not coming to help? It is a big surprise, and I think I am not the only one to say that. In the past Michigan had a good reputation of a state helping out its localities when they were in difficulties. Not just Detroit, but other cities as well. But this time it seems they are washing their hands out of Detroit and investors will remember that.

"Do I expect a major impact sending shockwaves and seeing prices falling and yields spiking? No I do not because most people had expected it and (a bankruptcy) is already priced in the market, but I could be wrong. I firmly believe, however, that investors will begin exacting a premium from any borrower that has Michigan's name on it, and from this point, Detroit's name in the muni market is probably mud."

ROBERT AMODEO, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT WESTERN ASSET IN NEW YORK:

"You'd like to hope that it is isolated. This should not come as a surprise to the market place. You'd like to think that the prices already reflect this distress but we'll see tomorrow. It's a little too late to see.

"We will see tomorrow morning. It is an important case in terms of treatment of different kinds of debt, secured vs unsecured, pension obligations and so forth. It's a very complex landscape and it's one that's going to be watched very closely by municipal investors."

RICHARD CICCARONE, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MCDONNELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT:

Despite recent statements by emergency manager Kevyn Orr that he hoped to resolve any bankruptcy filing in less than a year, "it's going to be a long, drawn out process".

"I just don't see that happening. They're dealing with very difficult issues in which there's not very much court precedent for a major city in this arena."

"Detroit is not reflective of all cities in the country.

"This one was anticipated as a possibility for years, even before the credit crisis occurred. It was only the political support of the state which was helping keep them out earlier. They were on life support. I think Michigan had a difficult decision to make here. They had to deal with an issue in which you have such a dramatic decline in your population base… That's a humongous challenge."

(On the market) "It does provide some trembling and consternation."

"The biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy ever filed comes at a time when the market for municipal bonds is already shaky. Outflows from municipal bond funds have been high.

"When you put a credit event together with outflows, you increase the initial risk until it works itself out. Everybody will go through a sorting out process."

"The real tremble to the bond market would be if the courts undo the secured general obligation."

ADAM BERGONZI, MBIA's NATIONAL CHIEF RISK OFFICER:

"While the Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing is unfortunate, National's insured bondholders will receive their scheduled interest and principal payments on time and in full.

"Prior to the filing, we submitted a constructive proposal to provide the City with significant debt service relief, long-term savings and continued access to the capital markets. We have had a number of discussions with Orr's team and will continue to work with him, the City and the State towards a mutually beneficial solution to Detroit's many challenges.

MARKET REACTION: On the municipal bond market, Detroit bonds and notes traded on Thursday at record high yields, said Dominic Vonella at Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The taxable June 15 2035 bonds traded at $38.5 with a yield of 16 percent. That compares with $76 and a yield of 8.39 percent in mid May.

