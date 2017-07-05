Suicide blast kills two at bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Ukraine and Turkey next week after he accompanies President Donald Trump to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Tillerson will meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and young reformers from government and civil society on July 9 in Kiev, and will "reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Department said. It will be Tillerson's first official visit to Kiev.
Tillerson will then travel to Istanbul, Turkey to meet with senior Turkish officials July 9-10, the State Department said.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg who aim to disrupt the G20 summit, already rife with tensions over trade and climate change.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.