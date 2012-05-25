Musician Doc Watson poses backstage at McCabe's Guitar Shop in Santa Monica, California, in this 1986 publicity photo released to Reuters on May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Peter D. Figen/Handout

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Grammy-winning folk musician Doc Watson remained in critical condition on Friday but had regained some strength after undergoing colon surgery at a North Carolina hospital, according to his management team.

A statement on Folklore Productions International's website said the 89-year-old performer was "resting and responsive" following his surgery on Thursday.

"The family appreciates everyone's prayers and good wishes," the statement said.

Watson, a singer of bluegrass, country, blues and gospel music, is famous for his flat-picking style on the guitar and his interpretations of folk songs from bygone eras.

A Folklore employee said Watson had fallen earlier in the week at his home in Deep Gap, North Carolina, and was unable to get up without assistance.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was discovered to be more serious than the fall, according to the Folklore office.

On Thursday, he was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Centre in Winston-Salem for surgery, the Folklore employee said.

Watson has won seven Grammy Awards, in addition to the Grammy for lifetime achievement he received in 2004. Most recently, he won in 2006 in the category of best country instrumental performance for his playing on "Whiskey Before Breakfast."

For much of his career, he toured and recorded with his son, Merle Watson. Doc Watson's most popular recordings include the songs "Tom Dooley," "Shady Grove" and "Rising Sun Blues."

