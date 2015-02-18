Murphy, a Bulldog from San Francisco, California, stands with his owner and handler Suzie Holleran before judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mick, an Alaskan Malamute from Portland, Oregon waits for an elevator with his owner and handler Thea Robinson inside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Beagle looks up at his handler in the ring during judging in the Hound Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thunder, a Beagle from Bangkok, Thailand, rises up on its hind legs in the ring during judging in the Hound Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Snapple, a Saluki from Ohio, waits next to the ring before competing in the Hound Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A handler runs a Bichon Frise during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Bichon Frise is walked in the ring during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Toy Fox Terrier stands on the judging platform during judging in the Toy Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Money Penny, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, waits in the benching area before judging on day one of competition at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won 'Best in Show', is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK A bouncy 15-inch beagle named Miss P won the top honour at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, besting more than 2,700 competitors.

Miss P, from Vancouver, British Columbia, was awarded the Best in Show prize at the 139th Westminster show, the second-longest continuously running sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby.

"She's a princess," handler Will Alexander said about Miss P, who enjoys eating liver and sleeping on Alexander's pillow at night.

Miss P is the second beagle ever to take home the Westminster Best In Show prize, behind her relative, Uno, who won in 2008, said show co-host David Frei.

"This is very exciting," Frei said, while standing in front of Miss P. The tri-coloured canine barked excitedly while being draped in purple ribbons.

A long-haired, foot-tall Skye terrier, called Charlie, was runner-up.

Nearly 200 dog breeds and varieties from 15 countries and all U.S. states except North Dakota and Idaho competed in the two-day event at New York's Piers 92 and 94 and Madison Square Garden.

As part of the show, judges selected the best of each breed and group, divided into seven categories - hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.

On Monday, the first night of events, Miss P won in the hound group; a dark and puffy standard poodle named Flame won in the non-sporting group; Swagger, a friendly 110-pound old English sheepdog won in the herding group; and a silky-haired shih tzu named Rocket won in the toy group.

Rocket, who wore a sparkling ponytail, is co-owned by Patricia Hearst Shaw, the 60-year-old publishing heiress famous for being kidnapped by, and then apparently joining, the Symbionese Liberation Army in the 1970s.

An English springer spaniel, named Liz, won the sporting group; Charlie, won in the terrier group; and a Portuguese water dog, named Matisse, won in the working group on Tuesday evening.

Matisse, who was considered a show favourite, is a relative of U.S. President Barack Obama's family dog, Sunny. "This will be his last Westminster," said handler Michael Scott.

Ahead of the judging, dogs snacked, rested and endured photographs alongside their owners.

"He loves to pose," Denise Wilczewski, from Wall Township in New Jersey, said about her 160-pound komondor, Chauncey, who had won best in breed with his white dreadlock-like hair fanned out at his sides.

Best in Show prize was won last year by Sky, a wire fox terrier from California. The winner gets a trophy and embarks on a media tour.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Alan Crosby and Richard Pullin)