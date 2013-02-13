Handler Ernesto Lara runs with Banana Joe, an Affenpinscher, after winning the Toy Group during competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK A 5-year-old affenpinscher named Banana Joe won best in show at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

Judge Michael Dougherty also named a 20-month-old Old English sheepdog named Swagger as the reserve best in show, or runner-up.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Stacey Joyce)