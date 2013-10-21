Oscars draw lowest U.S. audience since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers
ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the Academy Awards hosted by comic Jimmy Kimmel drew the smallest audience since 2008 despite a memorable ending that will go down in history.
NASHVILLE, Tennessee Singer Dolly Parton was slightly injured on Monday when the SUV she was riding in as a passenger was hit by a car, police said, but the country music star posted on Facebook that she was fine and resting at home.
Parton, 67, was riding as a passenger in the front seat of a Nissan Xterra that was in a collision with another vehicle, Nashville police said.
"Parton received minor injuries," the Nashville Police Department said in a statement.
Police said the driver of the other car failed to yield. The two drivers and Parton were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious, police added.
Parton was quick to dispel concern from fans about her condition, posting on Facebook: "I was in a fender bender this morning, here in Nashville. But I am all good ...Just a little tired and sore, resting at home."
Parton, a long-time member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is best known for songs such as "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You."
(Reporting By Tim Ghianni; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Monday issued and then deleted a congratulatory message for an Oscar win by a prominent Iranian director who criticized President Donald Trump's travel ban as "inhumane."
GAZIANTEP, Turkey/BEIRUT For Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets civil defense group, Sunday night's Oscar win symbolized a victory for Syrian people ravaged by six years of war - and kindled some hope that the world had not forgotten them.