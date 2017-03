A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck outside Los Angeles on Monday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The quake, initially registered as a 4.7, was centered about 6 miles (9 km) north-northwest of Westwood, California, and occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT).

Local press reports said the quake was felt across the municipal area but there were no immediate reports of significant damage.

