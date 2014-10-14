WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Tuesday defended a top health official overseeing the U.S. response to Ebola following criticism over the handling of the first two patients diagnosed with the deadly virus in the United States.

President Barack Obama remains confident in Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose agency is tasked with helping to contain the outbreak ravaging three West African countries and stop its spread to the United States, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a press briefing.

CDC played a key role in helping Texas officials handle the case of a Liberian man who fell sick with Ebola shortly after travelling to Dallas. The patient, Thomas Eric Duncan, died last week and a nurse caring for him became infected with the virus.

"Dr. Frieden is a pre-eminent physician, somebody that has a lot of experience, not just in the medical profession, but also in the field of public health," Earnest said. "He is somebody who, in the last few months here has been working almost around the clock to ensure that our response is commensurate with the challenge that is posed here."

Several lawmakers, including Republican Senator John McCain, have said the administration should appoint a single "Ebola czar" to oversee a more coordinated response between the various government agencies involved.

"At this point, we have a very clear line of responsibility," Earnest said. "At this point, we have a structure in place in which the CDC and (Department of Health and Human Services) are responsible for the efforts to contain Ebola here in this country."

He noted that Obama’s Homeland Security adviser, Lisa Monaco, is in charge of coordinating between various government branches, and that the "many faces" of the country’s Ebola response also include top officials from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Agency for International Development and Department of Defense.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards; editing by Tom Brown)