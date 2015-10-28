Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.1 percent in the third quarter after data showed a shrinkage in the country's trade deficit in goods in September, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.
This was a faster growth rate from the regional Fed's prior estimate of 0.8 percent on Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
The U.S. goods trade gap USGBAL=ECI contracted to $58.6 billion (38 billion pounds) last month from $67.19 billion in August, the government said on Wednesday. The September reading was the smallest since February.
This meant a smaller 0.4 percent drag from trade on gross domestic product in the third quarter versus a prior estimate of 0.7 percent, the regional Fed said.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.