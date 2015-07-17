Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
NEW YORK Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a fourth consecutive month in May, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.
Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totalled $93 billion (60 billion pounds) in May from a revised inflow of $54.4 billion in April. Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $115 billion in May from $107.9 billion the previous month.
Data also showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries to the tune of $53.4 billion in May, the largest purchases since February 2014.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.