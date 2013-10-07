WASHINGTON U.S. consumer credit rose more than expected in August, but a third straight month of decline in credit card usage was consistent with recent tepid consumer spending.

Total consumer credit advanced by $13.63 billion (8.46 billion pounds) to $3.04 trillion, Federal Reserve data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to rise $12 billion in August after a previously reported $10.44 billion increase in July. This was revised down to a gain of $10.40 billion.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, fell $883.41 million, declining for a third straight month.

Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, increased $14.51 billion in August. That followed a $12.23 billion increase in July.

