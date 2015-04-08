Banks leaving UK may get years to comply with ECB rules - Lautenschlaeger
FRANKFURT Banks moving from Britain to the EU because of Brexit could be given years to fully comply with European Central Bank rules, a top ECB supervisor said on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. wage gains appear to be flat or rising and inflation expectations are anchored, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding that any slippage in wages could alarm U.S. central bankers.
New York Fed President William Dudley, speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event, said a lack of wage gains could dissuade him from being "reasonably confident" that inflation will rise to a 2-percent target. But he said he does not expect that, and again predicted the Fed will hike interest rates this year.
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.