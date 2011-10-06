U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks at the Washington Ideas forum at The Newseum in Washington October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON A worsening debt crisis in Europe could significantly damage the U.S. economy, although major U.S. banks and money market funds have little direct exposure, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in remarks to be delivered to Congress on Thursday.

"Europe is so large and so closely integrated with the U.S. and world economies that a severe crisis in Europe could cause significant damage by undermining confidence and weakening demand," he said according to testimony obtained by Reuters.

The United States and the International Monetary Fund have been trying to get European leaders to put in a place a strategy to stabilise the situation and Geithner has been pushing the EU to leverage its bailout fund.

"The critical imperative is to ensure that the governments and the financial systems under pressure have access to a more powerful financial backstop," he said in comments prepared for the House Financial Services Committee.

The House panel and the Senate Banking Committee are due to question Geithner later on Thursday about the U.S. risk council's efforts to ward off threats to the financial system.

In existence since July 2010, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) was established to avoid a repeat of the recent financial crisis by ensuring regulators had the ability to see across the financial system.

But it has been criticized by the business community for imposing another layer of burdensome rules on companies struggling to recover after the crisis.

The council, chaired by Geithner, is composed of the heads of major financial supervisors including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

