Chevrolet Cruze chassis move along the assembly line at the General Motors Cruze assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON U.S. industrial production rose 0.2 percent in September, in line with expectations, as a gain in manufacturing offset a drop in utility output, a Federal Reserve report showed on Monday.

September's industrial output gain followed an downwardly revised reading showing flat output in August. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent gain in September.

Utility output fell 1.8 percent in September after dropping 2.9 percent in August following a July heat wave.

But manufacturing production rose 0.4 percent, with consumer durables rising 0.9 percent as production rose for automotive products and home electronics. This followed a downwardly revised 0.3 percent rise in August factory output.

Mining output rose 0.8 percent, matching the gain posted in August.