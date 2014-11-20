WASHINGTON A gauge of future U.S. economic activity posted a larger-than-expected gain last month, pointing to firm economic activity into next year.

The Conference Board said its Leading Economic Index rose 0.9 percent after a revised 0.7 percent gain in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.6 percent in October.

"The upward trend in the LEI points to continued economic growth through the holiday season and into early 2015," Conference Board economist Ken Goldstein said in a statement.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)