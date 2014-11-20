FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
WASHINGTON A gauge of future U.S. economic activity posted a larger-than-expected gain last month, pointing to firm economic activity into next year.
The Conference Board said its Leading Economic Index rose 0.9 percent after a revised 0.7 percent gain in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.6 percent in October.
"The upward trend in the LEI points to continued economic growth through the holiday season and into early 2015," Conference Board economist Ken Goldstein said in a statement.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.
PARIS Sales of champagne fell last year as a weaker pound weighed on British demand in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, France's main champagne industry body said on Monday.