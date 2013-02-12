Fiscal and monetary policies must not be directed at devaluing currencies, the Group of Seven nations said on Tuesday in a statement aimed at cooling growing international tensions over exchange rates, but initially served to confuse markets and boost volatility.

In the last day the U.S. dollar and euro have rallied sharply against the yen, only to retreat after conflicting statements from officials from G7 nations. U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard said Monday that while competitive devaluations should be avoided, Washington supported Tokyo's efforts to reinvigorate growth and end deflation.

Tuesday, following the G7 statement, an official said its statement was "misinterpreted," saying they intended to signal concern about the "excess moves" in the yen.

The statements follow a barrage of rhetoric about a currency war, prompted largely by Japan's new government pressing for an aggressive expansion of monetary policy, which has seen the yen weaken sharply as a result.

COMMENTS:

NICK BENNENBROEK, HEAD OF CURRENCY STRATEGY, WELLS FARGO BANK:

"The yen is up- although Japan said the G7 countries accepted Japan's policies, a G7 official said the statement was misinterpreted and signalled concern at excess yen moves. ... With conflicting comments surrounding today's G7 statement and also surrounding the yen, there could be a slight bias towards strength in the very near-term."

CHRISTOPHER VECCHIO, CURRENCY ANALYST AT DAILYFX, NEW YORK:

"Initially, a statement released by the G7 today provoked further Yen weakness; Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters in Tokyo that the G7 was acknowledging Japan's policies in context of "reflation," to help the Japanese economy grow. Apparently, he was dead wrong. Just ahead of the US cash equity open, a G7 official from Washington came out to clarify the aforementioned statement, released earlier, on the basis it seems the market - the same one which determines exchange rates - was wrong in its interpretation.

"In fact, the official went on to say that the G7 is concerned about the excessive weakness in the Yen, and that recent Japanese policies would be a main talking point at the G20 meeting this week in Moscow, Russia. As a result, the USDJPY cratered, falling from 94.25 to 93.25 in the span of 2-minutes. While it has since recovered back to 93.87, in an effort to soothe excessive moves in the Yen, the G7 has in fact stoked excessive moves in the Yen. How ironic."

SIMON EVENETT, PROFESSOR OF ECONOMICS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ST. GALLEN IN SWITZERLAND AND FORMER WORLD BANK OFFICIAL:

"Expect smoke and mirrors on the currency wars in Moscow. It's not the G20's style to point fingers in their communiqués. Still, plenty of pressure will be applied on Japan behind the scenes, making clear that the next Governor of the Bank of Japan shouldn't be tempted to devalue the yen further. The motives of currency war critics aren't straightforward either. Mention of "currency wars" may appeal to finance ministers seeking to deflect domestic criticism from their own policies. Shifting the blame for domestic woes on to foreign skullduggery is well established practice.

"Unless national economic recovery plans change currency war concerns will recur. So long as relaxed monetary policy is the primary means for stimulating recovery then frictions are inevitable. Central bank easing inevitably puts downward pressure on a currency, disadvantaging exports from trading partners and upsetting foreign governments. Abandoning stimulus packages took off the table a tool that increased demand for both domestic and foreign-made goods. Few realised at the time that the embrace of austerity measures would create such bad blood between G20 nations.

"That India, Brazil, China, and Russia aren't G7 members undercuts the latter's pledge on currencies. Reassurance from the G7 Finance Ministries won't cut any ice in Brasilia, Beijing, New Delhi and Moscow. Emerging markets fear their exports will be harmed by competitive devaluations by G7 nations. Protests that G7 central banks are just doing their jobs by easing monetary policy merely invite tit-for-tat behaviour from emerging markets."

ROBERT TIPP, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT PRUDENTIAL FIXED INCOME IN NEWARK, NEW JERSEY:

"They are trying to stabilize the currency markets and stabilize policymakers. They are trying to keep each other from getting too hopped up.

"The moves to the higher euro and weaker yen are completely understandable given that the euro breakup premium has been coming down and the trade deficit in Japan has dramatically worsened. Policymakers are on board with the move so far, but at the same time they want to make sure markets don't overshoot and become destabilizing in and of themselves. That can happen in two ways. One way is to have market participants pile on to the trend. And the other way is for policymakers to make destabilizing comments.

"They are shooting for a two-stage process where they try to decrease the volatility and get markets to slow down. But I there's a veiled threat in these comments that they could intervene if there is a substantial continuation of these moves. So far so good, but if this goes another 10 percent from here in the euro/yen, they could be ready for joint intervention. That's a long way off. The move so far reflects fundamentals, but if it gets out of control, it's not unthinkable that they could take action."

RICHARD GILHOOLY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"The zero sum game nature of devaluations is that Japan's extra growth is at the expense of those with stronger currencies, and this is precisely why Japan will be singled out at the weekend meetings, as suggested by an anonymous G7 source who claimed the earlier statement was mis-interpreted."

ALAN RUSKIN, HEAD OF G10 FX STRATEGY, DEUTSCHE BANK, NEW YORK

"It will need a senior named U.S. official referring to the G7 statement on excessive volatility to give a clear signal that G7 ex-Japan has run out of patience on yen weakness.

"We don't know who the official is who spoke about the G7 statement being misinterpreted, or how senior they are. Quite frankly this is a mess, but it will only restrain yen selling briefly, unless echoed by important named officials. At the G20 meeting, it would come as no surprise to anyone if Japan and the United States come under pressure for their policy initiatives, and though it will be tough to limit such comments, their market impact should be limited."

VASSILI SEREBRIAKOV, FX STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK:

"This clarifying comment to me suggests that there's some divergence of opinion on the G7. The statement clearly reflects the consensus but probably some are more concerned than others with the yen. Frankly it was a very short statement, so I don't know if there's a lot of scope to misinterpret it.

"The G20 could add a little bit more color especially once the emerging economies weigh in. The message is be more careful about commenting directly on currencies, but basically everybody is left to ease as much as needed to support growth because these are the policies that are applied now very widely in the G7, if you look at the UK, Japan and the United States."

BORIS SCHLOSSBERG, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT BK ASSET MANAGEMENT IN NEW YORK:

"The U.S. interests may not be G7 interests. The United States wants a strong Japan to counteract China and in order to do that they need Japan's economy to grow. Germans on the other hand compete against the Japanese in a slew of capital goods categories and they do not want to see euro/yen skyrocketing as that will hurt them."

MARKET REACTION:

FOREX: The yen rose sharply on Tuesday against the dollar and euro, reversing an earlier selloff.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)