NEW YORK U.S. employers added far fewer than expected workers in September, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy that supported the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its monthly bond purchases.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 148,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. While the job count for August was revised to show more positions created than previously reported, employment gains in July were the weakest since June 2012.

But there was some silver lining in the report, with the unemployment rate dropping a tenth of a percentage point to 7.2 percent, the lowest level since November 2008.

KEY POINTS:

* Reuters consensus forecast was 180,000

* Private employment growth totalled 126,000 vs 180,000 consensus

* Net revisions added 39,000 to July and August totals

* Household survey showed workforce grew by 73,000, employment rose by 133,000 and unemployment fell by 61,000

COMMENTS:

TANWEER AKRAM, ECONOMIST, ING U.S. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, ATLANTA, GEORGIA:

"The U.S. economy is adding a moderate number of jobs, but these job gains are primarily in low wage industries. Income growth continues to be fairly tepid. The Fed will be no rush to taper this year. As a result, 10- year Treasury yields are likely to stay confined to a range between 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent the rest of the year."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO MANAGER, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

"The September numbers vindicate the Fed's decision to postpone tapering. Many businesses may have decided to delay hiring in anticipation of a fiscal showdown. Now that we have made it to the other side of the fiscal debate-for now-maybe we can get back to a 180,000 pace of payroll expansion.

"The October report shouldn't have too many distortions due to the shutdown as the government payroll period that spans the 12th of the month ended on the 19th. The survey period covers the 12th, so the furloughed employees who got back to work on the 17th will be counted on the payroll, albeit with fewer hours.

"If people are expecting a Fed taper in December, they may not find that under the Christmas tree. Instead, it might be January or March. That should keep yields low."

CARY LEAHEY, SENIOR ADVISOR, DECISION ECONOMICS, NEW YORK:

"This shows the labor market was losing momentum even before the shutdown.

"The number, by itself, was not particularly bad: a gain of 148,000 workers. But only six months ago the average change was over 200,000.

"The unemployment rate went down another tic but no one will care since the Fed has told us that's not the only labor market variable to look at.

"The labor force participation rate was unchanged so the unemployment rate fell for the right reason, not because people just gave up looking for work.

"The rest of the report is so-so. The total hours in the average workweek was unchanged and average hourly earnings were up only 0.1 percent. On a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 being the best) you'd only give the report a 4 or 5 and the market was looking for a six.

"This report on the labor market late in the third quarter will soften people's assessments of current conditions. With the possibility of a replay of the budget showdown as early as mid-January, why would the Fed want to pull any levers now?

"It's hard to expect any tapering of the Fed's bond purchases until the budget mess straightens itself out."

AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK:

"I think it's reinforcing Yellen's hand as the dove on the committee. We're not going to get too much data that the market will weigh heavily in the next few months, there is a lot of seasonal noise in November and December and a lot of possible statistical problems with what comes out in October and November, partly because of the shutdown and partly because many dissuaded people from hiring during that period. A lot of that noise the Fed is going to have to look through. This really does push us into a January, February mode (for tapering) and if there is a shutdown possibly even further."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT ROCKWELL SECURITIES IN NEW YORK:

"Disappointing, and you can see that the market doesn't like it by the move in bond yields. Even the revision isn't that meaningful. Unfortunately we're in a period of low visibility, so it is hard to say what numbers really mean in context with the shutdown. It will take a while before we get clarity."

CRAIG DISMUKE, CHIEF ECONOMIC STRATEGIST, VINING SPARKS, MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE:

"It's kind of ugly. It's kind of disappointing. Other indicators I was tracking were suggesting a stronger number. This really raised the question for the Fed and Fed policy. They will be hard pressed to argue that there's improvement in the labor market. I say the October payrolls number will be bad due to the government shutdown. I think this might push tapering to March. This report definitely gives the Fed pause. It keeps QE alive and bonds will like it and so might stocks. This is positive for all asset prices."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDEMARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY:

"Is the Fed getting tired of being right? Today's underperforming jobs number fully justifies September's cautious FOMC. Full bore quantitative easing will probably be with us through the first quarter and speculation for an increase may be no further than another weak payroll. Dollar bulls will be discomfited, but equities will find the economic logic invigorating."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures moved higher

BONDS: U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a three-month low near 2.53 percent

