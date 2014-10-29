The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ended its monthly bond purchase program and signaled confidence the U.S. economic recovery would remain on track despite signs of a slowdown in many parts of the global economy.

KEY POINTS:

* The Fed retained its basic language regarding interest rates from recent statements, saying that rates would remain low for a "considerable time" following the end of the bond purchases this month

* The timing and pace of rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data, the Fed said, new language that apparently earned the support of Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser and Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, who dissented at the previous meeting

* Vote was 9-1, with Narayana Kocherlakota dissenting, arguing the committee should commit to keeping the Fed Funds target range at the current level until the inflation outlook one to two years out returns to the Fed's target of 2 percent. He also wanted the Fed to maintain its asset purchases at its most recent level

COMMENTS:

ANDREW WILKINSON, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC, GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:

"The statement certainly wasn't as dovish as people had felt it would be beforehand, and the big reason is they did not address the global financial turmoil that some people perhaps had expected to underpin a continuation of the tapering process through year end.

"They basically summed it up by saying that the labor market has reacted very favorably though out the life of QE, that's a several year process. So you got to be careful not to interpret that as saying that … or as meaning they're closer to tightening interest rates. The market is saying that the Fed has now stepped closer to tightening interest rates because of the labor market. What I'm saying is you got to be careful to the reference to when they discuss the entire program, that the economy has sufficient momentum to come to improvement, they're absolutely knocking out of the way."

WILMER STITH, FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT WILMINGTON TRUST IN BALTIMORE, MARYLAND:

"The market was a little bearish. They (FOMC members) decided employment conditions were a little stronger. They talked about (Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's) all important (employment) under utilization rate improving and that is is taking the wind out of sails in the three-year and five-year portion of the curve. Maybe we should be anticipating Fed fund rates moving higher sooner than we were thinking just a week ago."

RICHARD COCHINOS, HEAD OF AMERICAS G10 FX STRATEGY, CITI, NEW YORK:

"The dollar positive move you are seeing currently right now, is relative to where the market was. This came in as a more optimistic and more hawkish statement in the fact that it didn't discuss greater risks to the U.S. overall. It didn't seem to imply there was any real delay from what the Fed has communicated before.

"The market pricing was for October of 2015 for the first Fed hike. FOMC language, and Fed present language has been for June 2015. So the market is now going to be taking some of its certainty off October and placing it more back towards June and that is ultimately going to be a dollar positive currency move."

"The Fed is still very data dependent and they do iterate that data dependence in the statement."

"This is not as dovish as the market expected."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST AT WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT IN MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

"I was pleasantly surprised that they removed the reference to there being significant underutilization of labor resources. I think that is a hat tip to some of the progress being made in the labor market."

"It is a very balanced statement as far as striking the right tone between their cautiousness and their optimism for continued progress in the economy."

"The reaction was to sell (stocks) because it is a bit more optimistic than perhaps many traders were expecting it to be. What considerable time (for the next hike) means may have been compressed a little bit."

"It appears as though the market has taken this mildly more hawkish that what the Fed has been saying in the last few weeks."

RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"Investors are caught between is it true the economy is better? In which case stock prices can continue to rise. Or is it just that there's no more liquidity being pumped into the market? In which case asset prices are more likely to fall. That has been an issue investors have thought about now for the last couple of months, and now it's right in front of them.

"The initial reaction is that this market was more supported by low interest rates than by earnings gains. That's just the initial reaction. Whether people change that view, even later today, the first thought of people is that without the liquidity pump of the Fed, stock prices would be lower."

JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT BMO PRIVATE BANK IN CHICAGO:

"It looks like no big surprises. Investors were probably hoping for something that would suggest they would stay permanently on hold (for a rate hike). They repeated language from September that the likelihood of inflation running persistently below 2 percent has diminished somewhat. So they have kept the door open for an imminent rate hike, at least rhetorically speaking, but I don't think it is going to happen."

On stocks drop: "It just wasn't quite as dovish as investors had hoped. It didn't look like it referenced anything about weakness in Europe or among our trading partners, commenting that inflation won't stay low forever, so it's still pretty much that same hawkish/dovish bent as last month."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT PHOENIX FINANCIAL SERVICES IN NEW YORK:

"The Fed's announcement is exactly what everyone expected. The Fed sees enough improvement in economic activity to end QE, but at the same time, it will keep low rates because it isn't yet seeing what it wants to see as far as inflation goes. That's what everyone expected. Policy is still very accommodative.

"Stocks are falling a bit because the recent rally brought us to very overbought levels, so we need to consolidate a little bit. Overall I'm comfortable with the level of the market. It made sense that we fell, and that we rebounded. We're counseling clients to be selective with what they buy, but otherwise we're bullish. Steady as she goes."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes, down modestly ahead of the statement, fell further to the day's low, a drop of about 0.8 percent on the session. They have retraced some of that loss, now down 0.35 percent.

BONDS: The 2-year note yield shot up more than 8 basis points to the highest in three weeks, with the yield increase the largest daily rise since June 2011, and the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose 7 basis points to 2.35 percent, the highest since Oct 8

FOREX: The dollar rose against the euro. The dollar index gained the most since Oct 3.

