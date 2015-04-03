U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in more than a year in March amid signs the economy was starting to take strain from a strong dollar and lower oil prices, which could delay an anticipated interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

KEY POINTS:

* Nonfarm payrolls increased 126,000 last month, the smallest gain since December 2013, the Labor Department said on Friday. The goods producing sector, which had been hurt by a strong dollar, shed 13,000 jobs last month, the largest drop since July 2013.

* Average hourly earnings, which are being closely watched for clues on the timing of a Fed rate hike, increased seven cents, leaving the year-on-year gain at 2.1 percent.

* March's tepid increase in payrolls ended 12 straight months of job gains above 200,000, which had been the longest streak since 1994. In addition, data for January and February was revised to show 69,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported, giving the report an even weaker tone.

COMMENTS:

MARK GRANT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SOUTHWEST SECURITIES, FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA:

“I think these numbers reflect the plunge in oil prices which is playing havoc with employment in the energy sector. More importantly, the strength of the dollar is having a significant effect on the American economy.

"This is seen in the earnings reports where 85 companies this quarter have issued negative guidance while only 16 companies have issued positive guidance. The dollar is not only affecting earnings however but it is spilling over into the employment data in a significant manner.

"In terms of the Fed, they have backed themselves into a corner. Three trillion dollars of Europe debt now has negative yields as 23 of the world's central banks have recently lowered rates. If the Fed did raise rates it would be suicidal for the American economy in my estimation. What the Fed should so is to say that the changes in economic circumstances, the actions of other central banks, the price of oil and the lowering of European sovereign yields by the ECB make any increase in American rates a very poor policy choice at this time.

"Interest rates, in my estimation, have an incredible impact upon corporate earnings as yields on corporate debt issuance, on borrowing, and the feasibility of mergers and acquisitions depend upon yields. Interest rates are also a huge driver of the real estate markets, both commercial and housing.

"The employment numbers were dismal and likely to get worse and the Fed should seriously recognise the deterioration in their posture.”

WIN THIN, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN, NEW YORK:

"I'm not pushing the panic button yet. It is still a Q1 number. I don't think the Fed will either. We're not getting a clean read on the economy yet. We had a bad winter for most of the northeast and any clean read for the economy will come in the next couple of months.

“People already priced in a weak Q1. But I don't think it has derailed to dollar rally yet. Obviously it is weighing on the dollar but I think we still remain in a corrective or consolidative phase for the dollar.”

JIM KOCHAN, CHIEF FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST AT WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

“The payroll figure is a lot weaker than anybody had anticipated. These numbers suggest we won’t see the funds rate increase at the June Fed meeting and the onset of policy normalization until later this year. Employment growth has been very healthy for six months and it is natural to see some kind of dip. I still think there is a chance in June but a lot less confident in that view now than yesterday. We have a lot of economic numbers between now and June, so a lot can happen.”

MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER AT ALLIANZ SE, NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.:

“The sharply lower-than-consensus job creation for March is a reminder that the U.S. economic recovery is yet to reach escape velocity. The economy’s structural growth momentum is not yet strong enough to decisively overcome short-term weather disruptions and headwinds from abroad. Today’s number will lead markets to push further back in time expectations of the Fed’s first rate hike. Including away from June and in favour of September."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures fellBONDS: U.S. bond prices ralliedFOREX: The dollar fell against the euro and yen

