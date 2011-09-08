NEW YORK U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday said the central bank would spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth and lower unemployment but offered no details of steps monetary policymakers might take.

KEY POINTS: * "The Federal Reserve will do all it can to help restore high rates of growth and employment in a context of price stability," Bernanke said in comments prepared for delivery to the Economic Club of Minnesota. * The Fed chairman said a rise in prices this year is likely to be transitory. * "We see little indication that the higher rate of inflation experienced so far this year has become ingrained in the economy," he said.

COMMENTS:

STEPHEN MASSOCCA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, WEDBUSH MORGAN, SAN FRANCISCO:

"There's nothing new. It was a virtual repeat of the Jackson Hole speech. To the extent that there was anticipation that there would be something new, it was disappointing. All eyes continue to be focussed on Europe. Whatever President Obama says tonight, tomorrow, if there's bad news out of Europe or good news out of Europe, that's what will drive the market."

TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SOLARIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, BEDFORD HILLS, NEW YORK:

"It's a confirmation that Fed has other options, tools. The tools seem somewhat limited and most of them have already been talked about in the past. (The stock market is selling off because) the Fed hasn't come out with more options or tools that the market wants or was expecting. The market was disappointed because this wasn't a game changer."

THOMAS SIMONS, MONEY MARKET ECONOMIST, JEFFERIES & CO, NEW YORK:

"Bernanke sounded very dovish. There's some market talk that he hasn't specified the tools he would use, but he can't do that before he meets with the FOMC. He's saying things like we're going to review the tools at the next meeting. He's highlighting all of the risks from fiscal drag and he notes the relatively tame inflation environment. All of that adds up to making it more likely that they will do something to ease monetary policy at the end of the month."

MICHAEL CULLEN, CORPORATE BOND TRADER, WALL STREET ACCESS, NEW YORK:

"It's similar to what Greenspan used to do, which is to kind of hedge himself. It seems like a hedge play. Obviously he's done the right thing so far to stimulate the economy over the last three years, but I guess he doesn't want to steal any thunder from the President tonight. Everyone's waiting for the President to give a real, good, solid speech tonight. He's got to deliver something strong and positive.

"You've seen a lot of price volatility in the three-day chart of 30-year Treasury prices. The euro had some trading volatility too. It all depends where risk goes here. If the S&P closes higher today, that will put pressure on Treasuries."

MILTON EZRATI, MARKET STRATEGIST, LORD ABBETT CO., JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"Given the constraint in Congress, the Street doesn't expect much from him. I don't know how much lower they can drive yields down. The Fed has about $700 billion in Treasuries with maturities less than five years. They are probably not going to try to sell all of them. If they sell half, that's probably not enough to move the market. Wall Street might find it to be a pretty empty gesture."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, JOHN THOMAS FINANCIAL, NEW YORK:

"Looks like stocks dipped a bit on the speech, but I think we need to wait to see what the real impact of the speech is. We'll see if the sellers come back over the next couple of days.

"Bernanke said he thinks our problems are long-term, and I agree that's true so long as our policies stay the same. If they change policies, I think we have a chance to fix things. I'd like to see changes to the tax code, our energy policy and to the regulatory environment."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON:

"I'd say it's largely a non-event because it mirrors, for the most part, what we heard at Jackson Hole. He acknowledges the weakness in the economy and that it's likely more than transitory and says the Fed is ready to do what's needed. But we haven't heard anything that moves the debate about QE3 forward. So in that respect, there's perhaps a diminished chance that we won't see any Fed action at this month's policy meeting. That's dollar positive and let's bulls test its upside, particularly against the euro."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, FX SOLUTIONS, SADDLE RIVER, NEW JERSEY:

"The markets are going to be disappointed in this and concerned that the Fed is only acknowledging the problems without offering any real solutions."

MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: U.S. stocks add to losses BONDS: U.S. bond prices add to gains FOREX: The dollar extends gains versus euro