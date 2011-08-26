NEW YORK U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday stopped short of signalling further action to boost growth, but said it was critical for the economy's health to reduce long-term joblessness.

KEY POINTS: * "It is clear the recovery from the crisis has been much less robust than we had hoped," he said in remarks prepared for delivery to an annual Fed retreat. * Bernanke said the Fed will meet for two days in September instead of the planned one to mull its options to provide additional monetary stimulus, among other topics.

COMMENTS:

JULIAN CALLOW, ECONOMIST AT BARCLAYS CAPITAL IN LONDON:

"He was rather boxed in terms of what he could say. The markets have been increasing pressure on him to say more, but he needs to take the FOMC with him. The fact that there'll be a two-day meeting of the FOMC is interesting and shows the Fed is prepared to combat some of the dissents on the FOMC. But whether they go for more stimulus is in the hands of the data."

JULIAN WENTZEL, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT MACQUARIE, LONDON:

"If he had said a lot, it would have made one more concerned. It provides some level of comfort. Things aren't as bad as some people believe. The markets obviously don't like what he said. The market was clearly pricing in some news."

ERIC WAND, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, LLOYDS BANK, LONDON:

"It's pretty much as expected in terms of not using this opportunity to signal anything. The fact that equities are selling off is helping Bunds because part of the sell-off in fixed income was partly in response to the better tone in risk assets, which was in the hope rather than the realistic expectation that something would be coming from Bernanke."

JOHN KILDUFF, PARTNER, AGAIN CAPITAL LLC

"The Federal Reserve Chairman may have left the door open for more easing measures, but he has given the markets nothing concrete this morning.

"It appears the Fed has stepped back, leaving us to await efforts from the White House and Congress, if any, to bolster the economy. This is a bearish development.

"The markets needed more to maintain the recent gains either from QE3 or of the purchase of longer-dated Treasury securities. We have gotten nothing, and prices will slide as a result."

JAIME AGUILERA, STRATEGIST, HSBC, MEXICO CITY:

"The speech doesn't change much. U.S. consumer and manufacturing data due out next week is going to be much more important.... When Latin American markets saw a lack of concrete measures (during Bernanke's speech), they fell to a minimum, but they're recuperating already."

ROBERT ENGLE, NOBEL PRIZED ECONOMIST, AT A DERIVATIVES SEMINAR SPONSORED BY BM&F BOVESPA EXCHANGE IN CAMPOS DE JORDAO, BRAZIL:

"I don't think there's much he can do about it. We need fiscal stimulus and monetary policy has done as much as it could do.

"I see uneven signs of growth across the world. The U.S. and Europe will continue weak. Emerging markets, which have been powerhouses the recent years, will keep growing albeit at a slower pace."

PHIL FLYNN, ANALYST, PFGBEST RESEARCH, CHICAGO:

"People who were holding out for a QE3 package from Bernanke were obviously disappointed and that's the reason oil prices moved lower as headlines on the Bernanke speech came out. But the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, fireworks may not be over. ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet will still speak and after Bernanke's remarks, it looks like there will be pressure on him (Trichet) to say how euro zone debt could be placed under control."

BILL O'NEILL, PARTNER, LOGIC ADVISORS, UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NEW JERSEY:

"On balance it's a disappointment if you were looking for anything dramatic.

"This speech didn't really give us anything dramatically new and most importantly, it didn't give us any real indication where we might look for something new as far as policy is concerned.

"Gold is going to continue to focus on Europe and on the uncertainty there, and it is going to form a nice base and gradually start to move higher."

ALFREDO BARBUTTI, ECONOMIST, BGC LIQUIDEZ, THE SAO PAULO UNIT OF U.S. BROKERAGE BGC PARTNERS LTD.:

"I think its going to take a while for the market to digest these comments. One thing is clear, he is saying that the economy is likely to get worse before it gets better.

"There was no magic trigger here. He does not appear to want to act on his own. I sense he is trying to say that people need to act together and that things will have to get worse before people take coordinated action again like they did in 2008."

BILL O'GRADY, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI:

"I'm surprised at the negative reaction in the equities markets to Bernanke's speech. This was well-signalled that he was not going to say anything about QE3. This lack of action is not a negative for equites markets, since equities can still post earnings growth in a down market. It is bad for commodities markets, however, since commodities need economic growth to improve. For oil in particular, the outlook is bearish, since we are coming to the end of driving season with low consumption and high stockpiles."

FRANK LESH, FUTURES ANALYST AND BROKER, FUTUREPATH TRADING LLC IN CHICAGO:

"There wasn't much there but I didn't think that there was going to be. I didn't seem like the right venue for them to make policy announcements despite all the media push for one.

"I don't view it is as that much of a disappointment. He also told us that you're going to have wait until to September for the proper time for them to make a policy announcement."

JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HARRIS PRIVATE BANK, CHICAGO:

"I thought that the rallies earlier in the week were kind of a build-up to some new announcement. So I kind of felt that at least reading the tea leaves that investors were left wanting. The problem is the intractability in Washington leaves the fiscal alternatives pretty much on the sidelines.

"Stocks were down a lot, so it seems like somewhat of a muted response to the non-event. It's hard to know what investors are thinking, but perhaps it's buy the rumour, sell the news ... I think that now, he's obviously passed the ball back to Washington."

KURT KARL, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, SWISS RE, NEW YORK:

"The markets have been hoping that he would come through with something today from the speech given that he did so last year, but the process is more deliberate than that. I didn't really expect anything to happen today except perhaps some kind of statement that the Fed will stand ready to help the economy should things deteriorate. That kind of statement is reassuring but clearly things are already deteriorating.

"The GDP report this morning showed growth was even weaker than we thought, so we are just barely moving here and the market volatility and the weakness from the government implies it would be nice to get some help from the monetary side in addition to zero interest rates. We are running out of tools and that is why the market is looking for a QE3 because it is at least a big tool and we will see if it comes, but not today -- although I think it will come before year end because of the weak economy."

DAVID JOY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, BOSTON:

"The thrust of Bernanke's remarks were as I expected. That he did not announce a new round of monetary stimulus, but retained the flexibility to do so if conditions warrant, is consistent with the Fed's view that policy is already extremely accommodative and the economy is likely to improve somewhat from here. The markets don't like it, but that is to be expected. No new sugar high. Bernanke correctly put the burden on Congress and the (Obama) administration to reduce the deficit in an orderly fashion and to craft economic policies designed to stimulate growth. Monetary policy can only do so much."

ARTURO ESPINOSA, STRATEGIST, SANTANDER, MEXICO CITY:

"We weren't expecting any specific, complete announcement of a stimulus right now. Everything indicates that capital will keep flowing to Latin America because interest rates are going to stay low in the United States for the next two years, and rate differentials will continue in favour of Latin American countries in general, and especially in the cases of Mexico and Brazil. This will continue reflected in flows towards those countries. Currencies will remain strong ... but market behaviour here is more tied to Europe's sovereign debt. It doesn't depend exclusively on the Fed. We expect stock performance to remain weak in the short-term as the debt crisis in Europe continues."

STEPHEN SCHORK, EDITOR, THE SCHORK REPORT, VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA:

"The US dollar seems to like the news while the Euro is getting beat up and the stock market is taking a hit. There has been a strong correlation between the S&P and oil markets lately so oil is following the S&P lower."

RON SIMPSON, DIRECTOR OF FX RESEARCH, ACTION ECONOMICS, TAMPA, FLORIDA:

"Bernanke downplayed further stimulus for the economy and that what supported the dollar here. He kind of left the door open but there's nothing really firm and only if the economy deteriorates further. I think we're going to hold this range until the end of the day because nothing has really changed. For now, I think we have seen the highs of the day for euro/dollar."

ERIC GREEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND HEAD OF INTEREST RATE STRATEGY, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK:

"He's underwhelmed market expectations. He's cautious, he's aware of global weakness and weakness in the U.S. economy, but honestly he doesn't have a lot of tools as his disposal left and the tools that he does have at his disposal are much more aggressive, so in the context of where we are, he's not ready to use them."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON D.C.:

"Bernanke fell short of signalling another round of policy stimulus and believes the current environment does not warrant it. Market pricing was a little ahead of itself leading up to this. Nobody realistically expected more stimulus. Going forward it is likely higher yielding currencies will come under pressure, commodities should be biased to the down side and equities will have a hard time finding support. The dollar will end up pushing higher from here. Over the next week as this event risk passes, attention will shift back to the worsening euro zone crisis, with the euro/dollar likely testing $1.4250 and then $1.40"

PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, FEDERATED INVESTORS, NEW YORK:

"Our expectation was no QE3, so that was basically what he came out with. There are a couple of other things we thought we were going to see today, that we may see when he finishes his speech to. We thought we were going to see the 25 basis point premium paid to the banks reduced or eliminated. We thought we would see an extension of QE two-and-a-half with the lengthening of the maturities. The thing we would expect the most though is for him to really use the jawbone here to reiterate they think the economy will be better in the second half compared to the first half -- that is to say we are not going into a recession. And most importantly, make the point there is a limit to what monetary policy can do and the supercommittee and the Congress really needs to step up here with some effective fiscal policy solutions along the lines of entitlement tax reform.

"Even though 90 percent of folks said they didn't expect QE3, I think there was an expectation of a $500 billion or $600 billion QE3 that was going to be announced. The fact he didn't do that has some people disappointed."

ANDREW BUSCH, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, CHICAGO:

"This is what we were expecting him to do, to go over why they lowered their forecast, why the Fed used the extended language and he didn't announce any new round of quantitative easing. That shouldn't surprise anyone. The fact that he called for some programs to aid the mortgage market is really helpful. But for the stock market, if they were looking for some sort of new quantitative easing to be announced or hinted at, they were certainly disappointed today.

"I don't think what the chairman did today will surprise very many people. We haven't seen that much of a reaction in the markets. I would say that longer term, the Fed is keeping their powder dry, but the fact is that the Fed has the easiest monetary policy on the planet, and that will eventually force the dollar to go lower."

GENNADIY GOLDBERG, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK:

"As we had expected, Bernanke's Jackson Hole remarks contained no mention of additional QE or 'Operation Twist' for the time being. Bernanke did acknowledge the recent deterioration in economic conditions, noting that it is not just temporary factors that are restraining growth.

"Bernanke noted that the Fed has a broad range of options to deal with further economic slowing, with the surprise factor coming from the fact that the September meeting has now been extended to two days so that the Fed can consider tools to provide additional monetary stimulus and other issues. Markets are still digesting the remarks but equities saw a knee-jerk move lower on the release and Treasuries ticked modestly lower as well."

JOHN CANALLY, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AND ECONOMIST, LPL FINANCIAL, BOSTON:

"I wasn't expecting him to say anything grand and he didn't. The biggest bombshell was that the Fed is going to meet for two days instead of one in September. Why are they doing this? After coming up with some options on the first day, they might refine or come up with other options the second day.

"The market is selling off because the sentiment was shaky to begin with."

SCOTT BROWN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RAYMOND JAMES, ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA:

"I think the door is open for them to do a lot more, but there's nothing in the speech that shows he will take immediate action... It's still disappointing for the stock market. It depends on how the economy evolves. Growth is slower than we'd like to see, but doesn't look like we're falling off a cliff. There's no justification for the Fed to another round of easing.

"A lot of this were a rehash of previous speeches -- testimony that he gave in July. He put some of the onus back on fiscal policy, but investors were hoping for something new and concrete."

CARL LARRY, DIRECTOR OF ENERGY DERIVATIVES AND RESEARCH, BLUE OCEAN BROKERAGE, NEW YORK, NY:

"Pretty much a non-event as far as his speech went. I think that he's still reeling from the last meeting and that is the reason behind the new two-day meeting in September Oil seems to have been waiting on the words of nothing and usual following the move in equities. We will probably have a bounce here after the weak length is flushed. Give it an hour and we will back on hurricane watch."

GENE MCGILLIAN, ANALYST, TRADITION ENERGY, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT:

"The (oil) market dropped below its recent lows after Bernanke's statement. Prices didn't plummet and the reaction was muted. The statement was already priced in, but as the week dragged on traders weren't expecting any new measures to be announced. People are beginning to digest the data; is the economy slowing? Is demand for oil going to be that low? But we won't get a good view of the market's full reaction until we read the full statement later."

ROGER VOLZ, DIRECTOR OF CASH EQUITIES AT BGC FINANCIAL IN NEW YORK:

"The initial reaction was to sell the non-event, now we're getting some short-covering. There's still a negative lean on the day, if we hold below 1,141 at the close I'm looking for us to retest recent lows around 1,127. At this stage, there's no help from Mr. Bernanke. The early read was nothing of any import or anything dramatic. The market is taking it as a negative; the next question is how we flush through this to the downside."

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS:

"Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments this morning at FRB Kansas City's annual conference were more of an opportunity to address the fiscal policy community and how their actions contributed to the fragility of the economy's recovery and nation's prospects, more so than to communicate a plan of additional monetary accommodation some participants of a jitterish market had wanted.

"The attempt is to shift attention away from the Fed and how they could propel the economy (much like FRB's Dallas Fisher speech last week), and rather emphasise the structures intact to assist long term growth. Bernanke explained that he was optimistic about longer-run prospects for the economy based on his view that underlying fundamentals have not been entirely devastated by the recession and are capable of resuming towards growth."