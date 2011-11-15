WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's top economic adviser said on Tuesday that the European debt crisis was the leading risk to the U.S. recovery, and Obama's jobs bill would provide important insurance against further risks.

"The sovereign debt issues in Europe, the banking issues in Europe, are at the top of everybody's list of identifiable threats," Alan Krueger, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told a Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

Washington has pressed the euro zone to quickly implement a debt rescue plan, which could sap Obama's re-election hopes next year if the crisis tips the United States back into recession, and Krueger repeated that message.

"Clearly, Europe is a tremendous concern. I think that the Europeans have the capacity to solve their problems. It is important they act quickly, because it is a threat not only to Europe and the U.S., but the world as a whole," he said.

U.S. growth has gradually improved, although the jobless rate remains at a lofty 9 percent, and Krueger said that it was vital Congress pass a $447 billion jobs bill presented by the president in September.

Lawmakers, locked in negotiations to curb the country's deficit by $1.2 trillion over 10 years, have not advanced key parts of the plan. Kruger urged them to at least pass an extension of a payroll tax cut and unemployment aid.

"Twenty percent of our exports go to Europe - 15 percent to the euro zone. One of the reasons I think the American Jobs Act is the right medicine now is to provide some insurance against a weakening in demand," he said.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Doina Chiacu)