WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for a second straight month and the year-over-year increase was the smallest in more than 1-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve room for further monetary easing to tackle stubbornly high unemployment.

Other reports on Wednesday showed home-builder sentiment in August hit its highest level in more than five years, while industrial production rose in July. However, a gauge of manufacturing in New York state contracted this month.

The tame inflation reading leaves more stimulus from the U.S. central bank on the table, even though data on job growth and retail sales have hinted at a pick-up in economic activity early in the third quarter. The unemployment rate is at an uncomfortably high 8.3 percent.

"While further monetary easing remains a viable option for the Fed, the timing may be delayed for more dire conditions," said Michael Woolfolk, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the Consumer Price Index to rise 0.2 percent last month. In the 12 months to July the CPI rose 1.4 percent, the smallest rise since November 2010 and slowing from June's 1.7 percent rise, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

Stripping out food and energy, inflation pressures were also tame. Core CPI rose 0.1 percent, the smallest increase since February, and breaking four consecutive months of 0.2 percent increases.

In the 12 months to July, the core index, which is closely watched by the Fed, rose 2.1 percent - the smallest rise since October 2011. That followed a 2.2 percent increase in June.

This measure has rebounded from a record low of 0.6 percent in October 2010 and the Fed aims for inflation of 2 percent.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION RISES

A second report showed industrial production increased 0.6 percent in July after a 0.1 percent gain in June. Output was boosted by solid gains in utilities production and mining. Manufacturing was also up last month.

However, a third report from the New York Federal Reserve showed factory activity in New York state contracted in August for the first time since October 2011.

"Given the weakness in many forward looking manufacturing indicators such as the new orders survey and the build up of inventories relative to sales, we expect further slowing," said Bricklin Dwyer, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.

U.S. stocks were little changed at open, while Treasury debt prices trended weaker. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies.

Officials at the Fed meet on September 12-13. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at the central bank's high-profile gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August could offer clues on the near-term course of monetary policy.

Bernanke used that forum in 2010 to communicate the Fed's intention to pursue a second round of quantitative easing.

Last month, overall inflation was held down by a 0.3 percent drop in energy prices, which offset a 0.1 percent gain in food prices.

A drought ravaging much of the country could lift food prices in the coming months, but the impact on inflation will be modest as food accounts for about 14 percent of the CPI.

Core consumer prices were last month restrained by a 0.5 percent drop in the cost of used motor vehicles and trucks. New motor vehicle prices slipped 0.1 percent after rising 0.2 percent in June.

There were modest increases in apparel prices, which advanced for a fifth straight month. Owners' equivalent rent advanced 0.2 percent in July after gaining 0.1 percent in June.

